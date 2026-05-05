Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Mamata Banerjee rejects poll defeat, says will not tender her resignation, adds, "we did not lose, 100 seats were stolen from us, EC is the villain", BJP's new CM to take oath on May 9

After Mamata's poll defeat, Akhilesh Yadav, facing UP polls next year, in alert mode, posts Hanuman's pic on X handle, demands women's reservation law enacted in 2017 be implemented

Congress state unit wants to support TVK chief superstar Vijay's government, TVK needs support of 10 MLAs to prove majority

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.