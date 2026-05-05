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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

TMC chief and outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after Trinamool Congress's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Mamata Banerjee rejects poll defeat, says will not tender her resignation, adds, "we did not lose, 100 seats were stolen from us, EC is the villain", BJP's new CM to take oath on May 9
  • After Mamata's poll defeat, Akhilesh Yadav, facing UP polls next year, in alert mode, posts Hanuman's pic on X handle, demands women's reservation law enacted in 2017 be implemented
  • Congress state unit wants to support TVK chief superstar Vijay's government, TVK needs support of 10 MLAs to prove majority

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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