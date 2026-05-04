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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 4, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 4, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • PM Modi describes Bengal victory as 'historic', appeals to parties to abstain from post-poll violence, says, "let there be no 'badlaa'(revenge) after 'badlaav'
  • Full analysis: How BJP destroyed Mamata Banerjee's  bastions in Bengal  after 15-year rule
  • Analysis: How actor Joseph Vijay's new party TVK defeated M.K.Stalin's DMK forts in Tamil Nadu, How Himanta Biswa Sarma recorded a historic BJP hattrick in Assam

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
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