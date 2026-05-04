Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 4, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi describes Bengal victory as 'historic', appeals to parties to abstain from post-poll violence, says, "let there be no 'badlaa'(revenge) after 'badlaav'

Full analysis: How BJP destroyed Mamata Banerjee's bastions in Bengal after 15-year rule

Analysis: How actor Joseph Vijay's new party TVK defeated M.K.Stalin's DMK forts in Tamil Nadu, How Himanta Biswa Sarma recorded a historic BJP hattrick in Assam

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.