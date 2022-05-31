Tuesday, May 31, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2022 23:10 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 31, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Videos of Shivling, Hindu symbols found from ground floor, walls, basement of Gyanvapi complex 
  • Exclusive: Muslim side questions leak of Shivling video, demands CBI probe 
  • Exclusive: Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Maharashtra object to outsiders given Rajya Sabha tickets

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

