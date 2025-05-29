Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and cautioned Pakistan of severe consequences if another terror attack occurs.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ‘Operation Sindoor is not yet over, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price if there is another terror attack’.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfits take out rallies across Pakistan, go around collecting money for ‘jihad’.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are part of our family, they will one day return to India on their own”.

