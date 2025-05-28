Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 28, 2025 A retired Pakistani Major has alleged that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir watched the Pahalgam massacre live, accusing him of conspiring with ISI officials to execute the attack. He named ISI Chief Asim Malik as the one who issued the orders, and DG Special Ops Shahab Aslam as the executor.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: In an explosive revelation, a retired Pakistani Major has alleged that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was watching the Pahalgam massacre live as it unfolded. He claimed that Munir was involved in the conspiracy, with ISI Chief Asim Malik issuing the orders and ISI Director General of Special Operations, Shahab Aslam, executing the plan. The retired officer also disclosed phone numbers allegedly linked to Shahab Aslam.

In an explosive revelation, a retired Pakistani Major has alleged that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was watching the Pahalgam massacre live as it unfolded. He claimed that Munir was involved in the conspiracy, with ISI Chief Asim Malik issuing the orders and ISI Director General of Special Operations, Shahab Aslam, executing the plan. The retired officer also disclosed phone numbers allegedly linked to Shahab Aslam. Exclusive: New satellite images reveal that Indian missile strikes created massive craters near the entrance of an underground tunnel leading to a Special Weapons Facility at the Murid air base in Chakwal, Pakistan. The images also show that aircraft hangars were destroyed and radar installations suffered significant damage in the targeted attack.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.