Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

After Suvendu government sets up 'holding centres' for infiltrators in Malda and Murshidabad, more than 150 Bangladeshis line up at Hakimpur border to return home; Amit Shah sets up high-level committee to assess "demographic changes" due to infiltration in India.

Clashes and tension for nearly 20 hours in a residential complex in Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar after more than 40 goats were brought for Bakrid Qurbani.

Suspense over Karnataka CM: After 7 hours of talks, sources say Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to leave CM post and take Rajya Sabha berth; he seeks time.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.