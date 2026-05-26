May 26, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a strict approach towards illegal immigration, saying a system has been introduced where those arrested by the police will be handed over directly to the BSF.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • After Suvendu government sets up 'holding centres' for infiltrators in Malda and Murshidabad, more than 150 Bangladeshis line up at Hakimpur border to return home; Amit Shah sets up high-level committee to assess "demographic changes" due to infiltration in India. 
  • Clashes and tension for nearly 20 hours in a residential complex in Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar after more than 40 goats were brought for Bakrid Qurbani.
  • Suspense over Karnataka CM: After 7 hours of talks, sources say Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to leave CM post and take Rajya Sabha berth; he seeks time.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Infiltration Illegal Immigrants Suvendu Adhikari Detention Centres Amit Shah Bakrid Festival Mumbai Violence Siddaramaiah Karnataka Cm Rahul Gandhi DK Shivakumar
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