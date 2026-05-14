Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 14, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 14, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The Delhi CM stated that the government has developed a two-level strategy to address the current situation and urged government staff as well as citizens to support the effort by helping reduce fuel usage.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Wholesale Price Index rate touches 8.3 pc in April, highest in last 3 years, Delhi, Maharashtra governments announce big austerity measures, foreign trips by ministers, bureaucrats put off; CM Fadnavis rides a bike, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde rides electric car to Assembly.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning to US President Donald Trump, "Mishandling Taiwan issue will put China-US relationship in great jeopardy and conflict." 
  • BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleges Rahul Gandhi spent Rs 60 crore on 54 foreign trips since 2004, but his earnings were Rs 22 crore; Congress says, “let Centre ask its agencies to probe.”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Donald Trump Xi Jinping Rahul Gandhi Fuel Crisis PM Modi Delhi Government Rekha Gupta Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\