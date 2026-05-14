Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 14, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Wholesale Price Index rate touches 8.3 pc in April, highest in last 3 years, Delhi, Maharashtra governments announce big austerity measures, foreign trips by ministers, bureaucrats put off; CM Fadnavis rides a bike, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde rides electric car to Assembly.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning to US President Donald Trump, "Mishandling Taiwan issue will put China-US relationship in great jeopardy and conflict."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleges Rahul Gandhi spent Rs 60 crore on 54 foreign trips since 2004, but his earnings were Rs 22 crore; Congress says, “let Centre ask its agencies to probe.”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.