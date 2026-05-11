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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

PM Modi on Monday renewed his call for Indians to cut down on imports to avoid unnecessary spending of foreign currency. He said that whenever the nation has faced war or any other crisis, citizens have responded with responsibility and supported the government’s appeals.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • War clouds loom as Trump rejects Iran's peace proposals; Why did Modi appeal to Indians to shun foreign trips, gold purchase and cut fuel use?
  • Opposition attacks PM Modi over his appeal to stop gold purchase, cut fuel use; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and TMC allege "policy failure" of Modi government. 
  • Suvendu Adhikari distributes portfolios, cabinet approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing, teachers' entry age limit relaxed.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Middle East Unrest US Iran Ceasefire Donald Trump Peace Deal PM Modi Fuel Crisis Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Assembly Election
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