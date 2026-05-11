Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

War clouds loom as Trump rejects Iran's peace proposals; Why did Modi appeal to Indians to shun foreign trips, gold purchase and cut fuel use?

Opposition attacks PM Modi over his appeal to stop gold purchase, cut fuel use; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and TMC allege "policy failure" of Modi government.

Suvendu Adhikari distributes portfolios, cabinet approves land transfer to BSF for border fencing, teachers' entry age limit relaxed.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.