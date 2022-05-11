Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Will 152-year-old sedition law be scrapped? What Supreme Court said today?

Exclusive: Raj Thackeray gets a threatening letter in Urdu, MNS warns of consequences

Exclusive: What Hindu, Muslim petitioners told court on Gyanvapi mosque survey issue today

