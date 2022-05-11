Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

May 11, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will 152-year-old sedition law be scrapped? What Supreme Court said today? 
  • Exclusive: Raj Thackeray gets a threatening letter in Urdu, MNS warns of consequences 
  • Exclusive: What Hindu, Muslim petitioners told court on Gyanvapi mosque survey issue today 

