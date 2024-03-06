Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 6, 2024

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 23:46 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi meets Sandeshkhali women victims, asks Bengal voters to “teach Mamata a lesson”, CBI takes Shahjahan Sheikh into custody.
  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Lalu and his family at Bettiah rally in Bihar, raises Ram and dynasty issues.
  • Deadlock over seat-sharing continues among I.N.D.I.A partners in Maharashtra.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

