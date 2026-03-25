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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2026

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Donald Trump stated that Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and paused planned US strikes to explore a possible deal. Iran's Parliament Speaker immediately rejected the claims.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2026
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Day 26 : Trump's peace plan passed on to Iran, Iran mocks US saying "America is negotiating with itself", Israel attacks Iran's underwater research facility in Isfahan, Iran's drone attack on Kuwait airport, 1,200 US marines on their way to the Gulf, may reach by Friday.
  • After effects of Gulf war: Philippines declares energy emergency, Japan, S. Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, European nations rationing use of energy.
  • In her first election rally in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee alleges, ECI, BJP snatching away voting rights, says, people may lose citizenship, BJP takes out Ramnavami procession in Howrah.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Aap Ki Adalat Donald Trump US President Iran Israel Energy
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