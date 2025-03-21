Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 21, 2025 Catch the full episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on March 21, 2025. Key highlights: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna orders a probe against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma after a huge cash pile was found at his residence. Amit Shah takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over the language row.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna initiates in-house inquiry against Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma after huge pile of cash found after fire incident at his residence.

Home Minister Amit Shah's 'kala chashma' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, attacks TN CM MK Stalin and DMK for "spreading poison" over language row.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma warns "thick-skinned" govt officials, orders suspension of executive engineer after inspection of drain.

