Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 21, 2025

Catch the full episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on March 21, 2025. Key highlights: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna orders a probe against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma after a huge cash pile was found at his residence. Amit Shah takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over the language row.

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna initiates in-house inquiry against Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma after huge pile of cash found after fire incident at his residence.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah's 'kala chashma' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, attacks TN CM MK Stalin and DMK for "spreading poison" over language row.
  • Delhi minister Parvesh Verma warns "thick-skinned" govt officials, orders suspension of executive engineer after inspection of drain.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

