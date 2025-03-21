Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 21, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna initiates in-house inquiry against Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma after huge pile of cash found after fire incident at his residence.
- Home Minister Amit Shah's 'kala chashma' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, attacks TN CM MK Stalin and DMK for "spreading poison" over language row.
- Delhi minister Parvesh Verma warns "thick-skinned" govt officials, orders suspension of executive engineer after inspection of drain.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.