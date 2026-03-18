Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Congress gets jolts in Assam as MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP, another Congress leader Nabajyoti Talukdar resigns, may join BJP tomorrow.

Third Indian tanker Jag Laadki reaches Gujarat’s Mundra port; more than one thousand LPG cylinders seized in raids against hoarders.

Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib killed in overnight strikes, claims Israeli Defence Minister; Iran rains missiles, drones on Arab Gulf countries; Israel, US planes bomb Iranian gas fields.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.