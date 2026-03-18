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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Assam Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President, Dilip Saikia. In a jolt to the opposition Congress, Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Congress gets jolts in Assam as MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP, another Congress leader Nabajyoti Talukdar resigns, may join BJP tomorrow.
  • Third Indian tanker Jag Laadki reaches Gujarat’s Mundra port; more than one thousand LPG cylinders seized in raids against hoarders.
  • Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib killed in overnight strikes, claims Israeli Defence Minister; Iran rains missiles, drones on Arab Gulf countries; Israel, US planes bomb Iranian gas fields.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Assam Assembly Election Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Congress Bjp List Middle East Unrest Gulf Countries Missile Attacks Israel Iran War Lpg Crisis
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