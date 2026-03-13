Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 13, 2026

New Delhi:

Centre asks commercial LPG consumers to switch to PNG in big urban centres, says “no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel and gas.”

War intensifies as Israel, US bomb Tehran and other cities during Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies; Iran attacks financial hub in Dubai, Israel bombs Lebanon; Trump claims, "Iran is about to surrender".

Anti-US protests in Kashmir, other states after Friday Alvida Jumma prayers.

