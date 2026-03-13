Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 13, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Centre asks commercial LPG consumers to switch to PNG in big urban centres, says “no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel and gas.”
- War intensifies as Israel, US bomb Tehran and other cities during Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies; Iran attacks financial hub in Dubai, Israel bombs Lebanon; Trump claims, "Iran is about to surrender".
- Anti-US protests in Kashmir, other states after Friday Alvida Jumma prayers.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.