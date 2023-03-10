Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 10, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Sisodia sent to ED custody, Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh figure in liquor scam, says ED
- Exclusive: Telangana CM's daughter K. Kavitha to be questioned by ED in Delhi liquor scam tomorrow
- Exclusive: ED raids 24 locations including Tejashwi's residence in 'land for jobs' scam
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.