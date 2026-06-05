Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

At Surat rally, PM Modi lashes out at Congress, says, "it is fishing for opportunity in anarchy (araajakta mein avsar), making fun of 'atmanirbharta', people of India have moved on from negativity"

Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of her MLAs, MPs in Kalighat home, Only 8 out of 78 MLAs, 6 out of 42 MPs attend, 'Babri Masjid fame' Humayun Kabir, who won from 2 seats, offers his Rejinagar seat to Mamata

Dissent in Karnataka cabinet, senior minister Ramalinga Reddy resigns demanding Bengaluru development portfolio, KH Muniyappa unhappy, demands Agriculture and Social Welfare portfolios

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.