Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2024 22:49 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Election Commission exposes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his allegation about Amit Shah ‘influencing’ DMs, refuses to extend deadline to submit proofs
  • Congress plans protests, ‘dharna’ during counting, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges, counting pace may be slowed if opposition candidate leads
  • Congress releases own exit survey, claims it is ahead in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, HP, Haryana, other states

