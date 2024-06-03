Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Election Commission exposes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his allegation about Amit Shah ‘influencing’ DMs, refuses to extend deadline to submit proofs

Congress plans protests, ‘dharna’ during counting, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges, counting pace may be slowed if opposition candidate leads

Congress releases own exit survey, claims it is ahead in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, HP, Haryana, other states

