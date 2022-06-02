Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2022

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2022 23:36 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Terrorists kill bank manager. Why are terrorists targeting Pandits and non-Kashmiris?
  • Exclusive: Why Congress, AAP, Mehbooba, Omar, Owaisi are questioning PM Modi’s Kashmir policy?
  • Exclusive: Will Delhi Police arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in school building construction case?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

