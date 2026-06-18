Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Temple donation theft case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, SIT surveys Ram Temple Trust camp office, Nripendra Mishra hopeful, culprits will be nabbed soon

Only three Shiv Sena(UBT) MPs showed up at parliamentary party meeting today, notices issued to six rebel MPs, on Home Ministry's order, state police provides Z-plus security to all 6 rebels

Lalu's wife Rabri Devi starts vacating, shifts household items to son Tejashwi Yadav's official residence, Bihar Police denies security cover reduced for Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.