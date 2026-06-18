June 18, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 18, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe allegations of theft of donation money at the Ram temple and financial mismanagement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust questioned trust general secretary Champat Rai and administrator Gopal Rao.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Temple donation theft case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, SIT surveys Ram Temple Trust camp office, Nripendra Mishra hopeful, culprits will be nabbed soon
  • Only three Shiv Sena(UBT) MPs showed up at parliamentary party meeting today, notices issued to six rebel MPs, on Home Ministry's order, state police provides Z-plus security to all 6 rebels 
  • Lalu's wife Rabri Devi starts vacating, shifts household items to son Tejashwi Yadav's official residence, Bihar Police denies security cover reduced for Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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