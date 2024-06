Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Protests by NEET-UG candidates in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu over alleged bungling in NEET exam, SC posts matter till July 8

Terrorists carried out attacks in Doda, Kathua after Reasi, 2 terrorists killed, 3 jawans injured

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, ‘Abki Baar, 400 paar’ slogan led to false narratives about Constitution

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.