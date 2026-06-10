Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 10, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

After becoming India's longest continuously serving PM record, Modi tells NDA conclave, "nation's destiny changed in 2014", slams Congress for describing low growth rate as "Hindu growth rate", promises "Made In India" aircraft this year

Anti-Mamata group in LS circulates list of 19 rebel Trinamool MPs, list includes Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Another TMC MP Sushmita Deb meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, resigns from Rajya Sabha

No relief for Meenakshi Natarajan as EC rejects Congress petition questioning rejection of RS nomination, EC declares BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani's RS nomination in Jharkhand as valid

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.