Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in National Herald case?

Exclusive: Smriti Irani and Arvind Kejriwal in war of words over arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Exclusive: Did singer KK die of cardiac arrest due to huge crowd and ACs not working?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News