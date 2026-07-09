Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 9, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

FBI chargesheet shows how undercover agents and informants helped the FBI during a two-year-long probe in exposing Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and other gangster networks. Will Bishnoi be extradited?

Iran prepares to bury Ayatollah Khamenei in Mashhad. Fighter jets escorted Khamenei's coffin; Iran releases first video footage of Israel-US attack that killed Khamenei and family members; Meanwhile, the US and Iran carried out tit-for-tat air and missile strikes

PM Narendra Modi tells huge Melbourne diaspora rally, "Echoes of India's attacks on terror headquarters during Operation Sindoor reverberated across the world. The world witnessed India's defence capability and credibility".

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.