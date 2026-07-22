Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

CJP leaders refused to go to JP Nadda's residence for talks, say they are ready for talks at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue; Sonam Wangchuk says he will break the hunger strike only after all FIRs against students are withdrawn; 54 opposition MPs appeal to Wangchuk to call off fast.

Rahul Gandhi places 3 demands: 1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, 2. Action against policemen who thrashed students, 3. PM must tender apology to nation.

Students' agitation spreads to other cities, BJP supporters staged protests outside Congress offices in Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.