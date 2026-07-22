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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

CJP leaders refused to visit BJP president J.P. Nadda's residence for talks, saying they are willing to hold discussions either at Jantar Mantar or at a mutually agreed neutral venue.

Aaj Ki Baat, July 22
Aaj Ki Baat, July 22 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • CJP leaders refused to go to JP Nadda's residence for talks, say they are ready for talks at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue; Sonam Wangchuk says he will break the hunger strike only after all FIRs against students are withdrawn; 54 opposition MPs appeal to Wangchuk to call off fast.
  • Rahul Gandhi places 3 demands: 1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, 2. Action against policemen who thrashed students, 3. PM must tender apology to nation.
  • Students' agitation spreads to other cities, BJP supporters staged protests outside Congress offices in Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat
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