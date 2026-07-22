Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- CJP leaders refused to go to JP Nadda's residence for talks, say they are ready for talks at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue; Sonam Wangchuk says he will break the hunger strike only after all FIRs against students are withdrawn; 54 opposition MPs appeal to Wangchuk to call off fast.
- Rahul Gandhi places 3 demands: 1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, 2. Action against policemen who thrashed students, 3. PM must tender apology to nation.
- Students' agitation spreads to other cities, BJP supporters staged protests outside Congress offices in Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.