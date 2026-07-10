Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Temple Trust to amend trust deed, new trustees will be inducted, CEO will be appointed at July 22 meeting, Yogi Adityanath reminds people of how SP leaders wanted 'namaaz' to be offered at Hanumangarhi in the past.

Political flare-up in Meerut over murder of Dalit student Lalita Gautam, police prevents Congress leaders and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad from meeting victim's family, later allows family to meet Azad, Mayawati appeals to Dalits not to take law into their hands.

Fierce encounter in Gurugram's Sushant Lok, four criminals of Deepak Nandal gang killed, three policemen injured, 60 rounds of firing.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.