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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2026

Edited By: Ashish Verma @VermaAshish_
Published: ,Updated:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will consider amending its trust deed, inducting new trustees and appointing a CEO at its July 22 meeting, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that Samajwadi Party leaders had once wanted 'namaaz' to be offered at Hanumangarhi.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Ram Temple Trust to amend trust deed, new trustees will be inducted, CEO will be appointed at July 22 meeting, Yogi Adityanath reminds people of how SP leaders wanted 'namaaz' to be offered at Hanumangarhi in the past.
  • Political flare-up in Meerut over murder of Dalit student Lalita Gautam, police prevents Congress leaders and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad from meeting victim's family, later allows family to meet Azad, Mayawati appeals to Dalits not to take law into their hands.
  • Fierce encounter in Gurugram's Sushant Lok, four criminals of Deepak Nandal gang killed, three policemen injured, 60 rounds of firing.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
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