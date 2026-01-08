Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2026

In today's episode, the focus on the ED raids on I-PAC chief’s home. The ED and the I-PAC have moved to the Calcutta High Court and the hearing will take place on Friday.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Unprecedented: Furious Mamata Banerjee enters I-PAC chief’s home during ED raid, takes away several files. Both ED and I-PAC approach High Court, hearing tomorrow.
  • Protests in US cities after a woman was shot dead by immigration agent in Minneapolis. Trump defends ICE, says, woman tried to run her car over ICE agent.
  • Six more arrested in Delhi Turkman Gate clashes, more than 40 suspects detained; Delhi Police on alert for tomorrow’s Friday prayers in Old Delhi.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\