Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2026 In today's episode, the focus on the ED raids on I-PAC chief’s home. The ED and the I-PAC have moved to the Calcutta High Court and the hearing will take place on Friday.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Unprecedented: Furious Mamata Banerjee enters I-PAC chief’s home during ED raid, takes away several files. Both ED and I-PAC approach High Court, hearing tomorrow.

Protests in US cities after a woman was shot dead by immigration agent in Minneapolis. Trump defends ICE, says, woman tried to run her car over ICE agent.

Six more arrested in Delhi Turkman Gate clashes, more than 40 suspects detained; Delhi Police on alert for tomorrow’s Friday prayers in Old Delhi.

