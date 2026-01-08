Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Unprecedented: Furious Mamata Banerjee enters I-PAC chief’s home during ED raid, takes away several files. Both ED and I-PAC approach High Court, hearing tomorrow.
- Protests in US cities after a woman was shot dead by immigration agent in Minneapolis. Trump defends ICE, says, woman tried to run her car over ICE agent.
- Six more arrested in Delhi Turkman Gate clashes, more than 40 suspects detained; Delhi Police on alert for tomorrow’s Friday prayers in Old Delhi.
