Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2022 23:19 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Videos clearly show collusion between Punjab Police and protesters to block PM’s convoy
  • Exclusive: Video of protesters moving around with lathis, policemen stood sipping tea near flyover 
  • Exclusive: BJP CMs, leaders performed ‘havan’, ‘mahamrityunjay jaap’ for PM Modi’s well-being 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News