Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Videos clearly show collusion between Punjab Police and protesters to block PM’s convoy

Exclusive: Video of protesters moving around with lathis, policemen stood sipping tea near flyover

Exclusive: BJP CMs, leaders performed ‘havan’, ‘mahamrityunjay jaap’ for PM Modi’s well-being

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News