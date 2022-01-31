Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 31, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why PM Modi said today, “those who remain sleeping have dreams, Yogi stays awake and takes vows”

Exclusive: Why Yogi said, “I will make rioters (of Muzaffarnagar) shiver in Shimla-type cold during May-June summer heat”

Exclusive: Know who is Satyapal Singh Baghel, fielded by BJP against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal constituency

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News