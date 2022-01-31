Monday, January 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 31, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 31, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2022 21:14 IST
aaj ki baat with rajat sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 31, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi said today, “those who remain sleeping have dreams, Yogi stays awake and takes vows”
  • Exclusive: Why Yogi said, “I will make rioters (of Muzaffarnagar) shiver in Shimla-type cold during May-June summer heat”
  • Exclusive: Know who is Satyapal Singh Baghel, fielded by BJP against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal constituency

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News