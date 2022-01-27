Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2022

Exclusive : Why Amit Shah told voters in UP, remember Modi's big achievements while casting your vote

Exclusive : Why CM Yogi told voters, remember, you are not electing an MLA, you're electing a CM

Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi said in Punjab, we will decide CM candidate after consulting party workers

