Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode January 26, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode January 26, 2026

In today's episode, we will be focusing on India's military might that was displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Operation Sindoor: From BrahMos, Rafales, Sukhois to S-400, India sends a strong message to Pakistan at Republic Day Parade.
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "no one is above law and Constitution", as dharna by Swami Avimukteshwarananda enters 9th day in Prayagraj.
  • Police arrest Ghaziabad man Subhan Rangrez for performing 'wazu' at holy 'sarovar' of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Nihangs bashed up accused during police custody.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Special Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Republic Day 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\