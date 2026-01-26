Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode January 26, 2026 In today's episode, we will be focusing on India's military might that was displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Operation Sindoor: From BrahMos, Rafales, Sukhois to S-400, India sends a strong message to Pakistan at Republic Day Parade.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "no one is above law and Constitution", as dharna by Swami Avimukteshwarananda enters 9th day in Prayagraj.

Police arrest Ghaziabad man Subhan Rangrez for performing 'wazu' at holy 'sarovar' of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Nihangs bashed up accused during police custody.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.