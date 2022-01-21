Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 21, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Which party in UP has given most of the tickets to politicians with criminal background?
- Exclusive: Why CM Yogi said, SP is fielding candidates who ‘wield the gun’ and ‘indulge in riots’
- Exclusive: Why former Uttarakhand BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat joined Congress?
