Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2023

In today's episode:
- Pak SC nullifies Imran Khan’s arrest, says it’s illegal, orders his release, Imran says, he was tortured
- Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde saves his throne
- Sachin Pilot begins padyatra minus Congress flags, attacks CM Gehlot
