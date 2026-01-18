BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai residence burgled, Rs 5.40 lakh cash stolen According to police, the accused was identified after examining CCTV footage installed inside the house. Investigations revealed that Sharma used duplicate keys to carry out the theft.

Mumbai:

Actor-singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai residence was burgled, and a former employee has been arrested in connection with the theft of cash worth Rs 5.40 lakh. The incident took place at Tiwari's flat in Sundarban Apartments, located in the Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West, where cash amounting to around Rs 5.40 lakh was stolen.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manoj Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, at Amboli Police Station, a case was registered, and Surendra Kumar Dinanath Sharma, a former employee who had been dismissed from service nearly two years ago, was arrested, police said.

Accused used duplicate keys

According to police officials, the accused was identified after scrutiny of CCTV footage installed inside the house. The investigation revealed that Sharma allegedly used duplicate keys to gain access to the flat and carry out the theft.

Amboli police said Pandey has been associated with Manoj Tiwari as his manager for the past 20 years. In his complaint, Pandey said that Rs 5.40 lakh kept in one of the rooms had gone missing. Of this amount, Rs 4.40 lakh had reportedly disappeared from a cupboard in June 2025, though the culprit could not be traced at the time.

Investigation underway

To solve the case, CCTV cameras were installed inside the residence in December 2025. Footage recorded around 9 pm on January 15, 2026, showed the former employee stealing cash. The visuals also revealed that the accused was carrying duplicate keys to the house, bedroom, and cupboard, and allegedly stole around Rs 1 lakh that night.

Following identification through CCTV footage, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. Police were immediately informed, after which the Amboli police reached the spot and arrested him. CCTV footage has been seized, and further investigation is underway.