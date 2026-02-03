Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 3, 2026 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “historic” trade deal between India and the United States. He said every sector of the society will be benefitted from this deal and the economy will get a major boost.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

India-US trade deal in final stages of detailing, joint statement soon; Piyush Goyal assures protection of agriculture sector.

Day 2 of chaos in LS over Rahul's insistence on citing former Army Chief's unpublished memoir on LAC tension; Eight Congress MPs suspended for rest of session for throwing papers at Chair.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath defends police encounters, says, "lawbreakers are dealt with in the language they understand... if police won't fire, should they get shot instead?"

