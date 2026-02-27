Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi court discharges all 23 accused including Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam, CBI files appeal in High Court, Kejriwal demands public apology from PM Modi and Amit Shah

AIMIM chief's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi likens Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with UP CM Yogi, says, six mosques were demolished during Congress rule

Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case until next hearing in matter, Swami says, he is ready to undergo narco test

