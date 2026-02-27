Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2026

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Delhi court discharges all 23 accused including Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam, CBI files appeal in High Court, Kejriwal demands public apology from PM Modi and Amit Shah
  • AIMIM chief's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi likens Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with UP CM Yogi, says, six mosques were demolished during Congress rule
  • Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case until next hearing in matter, Swami says, he is ready to undergo narco test

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

