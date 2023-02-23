Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 22, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: After 3 years, Sharad Pawar admits he knew about early morning Raj Bhawan swearing-in

Exclusive: Rahul lashes out at Mamata, says TMC is helping BJP by fielding candidates in Goa, Meghalaya

Exclusive: AAP wins Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts, but Dy. CM Sisodia faces risk of CBI arrest

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News