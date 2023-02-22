Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Will SC Constitution Bench stay EC order on Shiv Sena symbol tomorrow?
- Exclusive: Mahapanchayat in Haryana threatens protest if murder accused Monu Manesar is arrested
- Exclusive: Rival Sikh factions at war over control of Kurukshetra gurudwara
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.