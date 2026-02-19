Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2026

At the AI Global Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the urgent need to democratise artificial intelligence and make its benefits accessible to all.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • At AI Global Impact Summit, PM Modi calls for the democratisation of AI technology, says, those controlling AI tools must discard secrecy

  • Biggest US air deployment since 2003 Iraq invasion near Iran, US President Donald Trump busy with Pentagon advisers in White House situation room, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points

  • Furore in UP assembly, after Samajwadi leader Kamal Akhtar demands loudspeakers to give Roza, Iftaar calls to Muslims during Ramzan, UP minister says, it's SC order, and cellphone alarms are available to all

