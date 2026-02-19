Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2026

New Delhi:

At AI Global Impact Summit, PM Modi calls for the democratisation of AI technology, says, those controlling AI tools must discard secrecy

Biggest US air deployment since 2003 Iraq invasion near Iran, US President Donald Trump busy with Pentagon advisers in White House situation room, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points

Furore in UP assembly, after Samajwadi leader Kamal Akhtar demands loudspeakers to give Roza, Iftaar calls to Muslims during Ramzan, UP minister says, it's SC order, and cellphone alarms are available to all

