Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Pakistan has been left reeling after a humiliating defeat to India in the T20 World Cup, triggering widespread anger among fans and former cricketers. Former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf openly criticised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Pakistan in shock after humiliating T20 World Cup defeat at the hands of India; Fans, ex-cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Mod Yousuf blast PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, skipper Salman Agha and Babar Azam

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, Will not tolerate those who refuse to sign Vande Mataram, lashes out at SP and Congress for encouraging fairs in the name of 'ghazis' in UP

  • Drama in Assam Congress after former state chief Bhupen Borah resigns for being "ignored", Rahul Gandhi, Congress president @Kharge spoke to him, Borah promises to reconsider resignation by tomorrow

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Pakistan Congress Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\