Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 16, 2026

Pakistan in shock after humiliating T20 World Cup defeat at the hands of India; Fans, ex-cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Mod Yousuf blast PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, skipper Salman Agha and Babar Azam

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, Will not tolerate those who refuse to sign Vande Mataram, lashes out at SP and Congress for encouraging fairs in the name of 'ghazis' in UP

Drama in Assam Congress after former state chief Bhupen Borah resigns for being "ignored", Rahul Gandhi, Congress president @Kharge spoke to him, Borah promises to reconsider resignation by tomorrow

