Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 11, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 11, 2025

Amid heavy traffic congestion in the holy city, the Prayagraj administration has implemented a special plan for the 'Maghi Purnima Snan' on Wednesday, designating the entire Mahakumbh area as a 'no vehicle zone'.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 11, 2025 20:02 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 20:02 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Millions still heading towards Maha Kumbh ahead of tomorrow's Magh Purnima Snan, all trains from Bihar packed with pilgrims, huge traffic jams on highways connecting Prayagraj

  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with all party MLAs from Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann denies reports of rift in party

  • PM Narendra Modi addresses AI Action Summit in Paris, speaks about 'deepfakes', need for reskilling to stem job loss fear

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement