Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2022

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2022 23:11 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Modi decided to spend huge on road, rail, airports, ports, infra projects, rural housing in Budget? 
  • Exclusive: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in reply to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata describing it as ‘zero budget’ 
  • Exclusive: Why Akhilesh Yadav described it as ‘pocket pinching’ budget, Priyanka said, budget full of ‘jumlas’

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

