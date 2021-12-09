Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2021 23:05 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why did the ‘safest’ chopper flown by the best pilot, equipped with weather radar, crash?
  • Exclusive: Why did the chopper explode in the air and fall as a ball of fire? What was the real cause of the crash?
  • Exclusive: How farmers’ agitation was called off today, but their leaders were divided into two camps

