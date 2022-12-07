Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2022.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode :

Why BJP lost MCD after ruling for 15 years? Why AAP vote percentage fell?

BJP arranges mega celebration in Gujarat expecting landslide win tomorrow

Tension after Karnataka, Maharashtra vehicles attacked in both states over Belgavi dispute

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News