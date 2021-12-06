Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive : How Army Para Special Forces Commandos made a big blunder in killing 14 civilians in Nagaland?

