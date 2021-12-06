Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 06, 2021
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2021 23:15 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How Army Para Special Forces Commandos made a big blunder in killing 14 civilians in Nagaland?
  • Exclusive: What Amit Shah said in Parliament on killings of civilians in Nagaland
  • Exclusive: Capt. Amrinder Singh launches his new party in Punjab, in talks with BJP, Dhindsa on poll tie-up

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

