Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2025 Devotees across the nation thronged prominent temples on the last day of the year, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings as part of year-end religious observances. From Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, places of worship witnessed a steady influx of devotees despite cold weather.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Lakhs flock to temples and tourist spots to usher in the New Year, huge crowds of devotees in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.

Trinamool delegation meets EC, war of words between CEC and TMC leaders, TMC demands publication of list of 1.36 crore people in ‘suspicious’ category.

Seven dead, more than a thousand fall ill in Indore after drinking contaminated water, two civic body officials suspended.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.