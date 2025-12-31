Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2025

Devotees across the nation thronged prominent temples on the last day of the year, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings as part of year-end religious observances. From Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, places of worship witnessed a steady influx of devotees despite cold weather.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Lakhs flock to temples and tourist spots to usher in the New Year, huge crowds of devotees in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.
  • Trinamool delegation meets EC, war of words between CEC and TMC leaders, TMC demands publication of list of 1.36 crore people in ‘suspicious’ category.
  • Seven dead, more than a thousand fall ill in Indore after drinking contaminated water, two civic body officials suspended.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat
