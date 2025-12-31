Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Lakhs flock to temples and tourist spots to usher in the New Year, huge crowds of devotees in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.
- Trinamool delegation meets EC, war of words between CEC and TMC leaders, TMC demands publication of list of 1.36 crore people in ‘suspicious’ category.
- Seven dead, more than a thousand fall ill in Indore after drinking contaminated water, two civic body officials suspended.
