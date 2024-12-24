Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Delhi Police arrests 11 including 4 Bangladeshis for selling Aadhar cards, Assam-Bengal police team nabs 8 Bangladeshi terrorists from Murshidabad, Kerala
-
Maharashtra govt to launch campaign to detect Bangladeshis, detention centres will be set up, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
-
Superstar Allu Arjun questioned for three and a half hours by Hyderabad Police
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.