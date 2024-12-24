Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 24, 2024

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
The Delhi Police has uncovered a major racket running in the national capital to facilitate the illegal Bangladeshi migrants. According to the information, the police have arrested 11 accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 21:05 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 21:05 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi Police arrests 11 including 4 Bangladeshis for selling Aadhar cards, Assam-Bengal police team nabs 8 Bangladeshi terrorists from Murshidabad, Kerala

     

  • Maharashtra govt to launch campaign to detect Bangladeshis, detention centres will be set up, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

  • Superstar Allu Arjun questioned for three and a half hours by Hyderabad Police

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

