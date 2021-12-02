Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: For the first time, India reports 2 cases of #Omicron in Karnataka, both patients in isolation
- Exclusive: All travellers from 12 “at risk” countries will undergo compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival in India
- Exclusive: All Indian airports gear up to test 8,000-plus travelers arriving from 31 countries
