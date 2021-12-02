Friday, December 03, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2021

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

December 02, 2021
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: For the first time, India reports 2 cases of #Omicron in Karnataka, both patients in isolation
  • Exclusive: All travellers from 12 “at risk” countries will undergo compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival in India
  • Exclusive: All Indian airports gear up to test 8,000-plus travelers arriving from 31 countries

