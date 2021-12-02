Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive : For the first time, India reports 2 cases of #Omicron in Karnataka, both patients in isolation

: For the first time, India reports 2 cases of #Omicron in Karnataka, both patients in isolation Exclusive : All travellers from 12 “at risk” countries will undergo compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival in India

: All travellers from 12 “at risk” countries will undergo compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival in India Exclusive: All Indian airports gear up to test 8,000-plus travelers arriving from 31 countries

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News