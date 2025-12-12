Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 12, 2025 According to emerging reports, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is allegedly pressuring former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid to provide statements that could implicate former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a treason case.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pak army chief Asim Munir forcing ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid to implicate Imran Khan in treason case, Imran may get death sentence.

Thousands attend Friday namaz in a field near Murshidabad, Bengal, where suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri mosque.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami vows to demolish all dargahs, mosques built on forcibly occupied govt land, describes it as ‘land jihad’.

