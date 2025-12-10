Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 10, 2025 When the opposition MPs walked out during Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha, he said no matter how many times they boycott, the NDA will continue with its policy of "detect, delete and deport" illegal immigrants.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s warning To TMC govt in Bengal, "We won’t allow intruders to vote”, Congress stages walkout after Shah lists three instances of ‘vote chori’ by Nehru, Indira, Sonia.

Pakistani police use water cannons on Imran Khan’s 3 sisters during cold, chilly night outside Adiala jail, PTI supporters clash with security forces.

