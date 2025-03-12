Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 12, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 36 hours of Pakistan train hijack, dozens still held captive by 70-80 Baloch rebels, hijackers deploy suicide bombers near hostages
- UP govt covers all 10 mosques in Sambhal with tarpaulin because of Holi, 1,015 persons detained as a preventive measure
- Verbal spat between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Rabri Devi in Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Rabri alleges Nitish comes to House after consuming 'bhang', insults women