Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 12, 2025 After 36 hours of the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Baloch rebels, dozens of passengers, including Pakistan military personnel, are still held hostage. Pakistan has claimed that it has rescued 190 passengers so far and has killed 30 militants.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

36 hours of Pakistan train hijack, dozens still held captive by 70-80 Baloch rebels, hijackers deploy suicide bombers near hostages

UP govt covers all 10 mosques in Sambhal with tarpaulin because of Holi, 1,015 persons detained as a preventive measure

Verbal spat between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Rabri Devi in Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Rabri alleges Nitish comes to House after consuming 'bhang', insults women

